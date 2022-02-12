Zel Market Cap Reaches $18.20 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 12th. Over the last week, Zel has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.07 or 0.00282375 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00077043 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00095878 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000105 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004501 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

