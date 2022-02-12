Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

ZG has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.75.

ZG opened at $53.92 on Friday. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $44.08 and a twelve month high of $212.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.48 and a 200-day moving average of $76.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of -61.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business’s revenue was up 392.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,271,000 after acquiring an additional 45,928 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,250,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,917,000 after acquiring an additional 144,255 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,073,000 after acquiring an additional 95,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,500,000 after acquiring an additional 71,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,410,000 after acquiring an additional 184,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

