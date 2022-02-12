Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $178.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZBH. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $172.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.96.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $116.21 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $108.47 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 24.68%.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 13,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.1% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

