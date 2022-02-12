Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Zoetis reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zoetis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.70.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,149 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 87,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,401,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,092,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock opened at $198.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.96. The stock has a market cap of $94.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.33%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

