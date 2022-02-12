Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Eric S. Yuan Sells 15,625 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $2,319,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $141.24 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.70 and a 12-month high of $451.77. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.27 and a 200 day moving average of $248.62.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 157,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,982,000 after purchasing an additional 72,472 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,875,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $369.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.37.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

