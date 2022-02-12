Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 515.90 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a CHF 515.90 price target on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZURN has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC set a CHF 492 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays set a CHF 450 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 405 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 525 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 400 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 470.72.

Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of CHF 262.10 and a twelve month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

