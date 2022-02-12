ZUSD (ZUSD) Price Hits $1.01 on Top Exchanges

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last seven days, ZUSD has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. ZUSD has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $252,983.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZUSD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00044557 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,928.90 or 0.06861585 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,770.11 or 1.00198449 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00047183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00049351 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006439 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.