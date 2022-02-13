$0.04 EPS Expected for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) will announce earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.45). Mirum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.43) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 102.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.13) to ($2.47). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($5.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.83) to ($2.92). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $20.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.39. The company has a market capitalization of $642.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.58. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $23.35.

In other news, CEO Christopher Peetz acquired 7,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,450 shares of company stock worth $121,305. Company insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 348.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

