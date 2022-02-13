-$0.08 EPS Expected for Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vtex’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vtex will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.25) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vtex.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million. Vtex had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Vtex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vtex in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vtex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vtex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Vtex in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vtex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

Shares of VTEX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.58. The company had a trading volume of 532,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,424. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16. Vtex has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $33.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEX. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Vtex in the third quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Vtex in the third quarter worth approximately $18,552,000. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Vtex in the third quarter worth approximately $6,296,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vtex in the third quarter worth approximately $5,492,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vtex during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,533,000. 41.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vtex Company Profile

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

