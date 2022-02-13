$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) will announce $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.16. Vocera Communications posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $65.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

VCRA has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vocera Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $79.25 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. William Blair lowered shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.15.

In other news, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $175,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $521,548.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,892 shares of company stock worth $1,913,734. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 5.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 29.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,560,000 after purchasing an additional 145,361 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 3.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

VCRA opened at $79.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.78 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.34 and a 200 day moving average of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.88. Vocera Communications has a fifty-two week low of $31.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.43.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

