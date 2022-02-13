$0.10 EPS Expected for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.15. Golar LNG posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Golar LNG.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.48. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $15.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,333 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after buying an additional 283,487 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 33,162 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,388,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,586,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

