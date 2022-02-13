-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Astra Space’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Astra Space will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.53). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Astra Space.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Astra Space in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Astra Space from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in Astra Space during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTR traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.32. The company had a trading volume of 22,037,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,028,005. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average is $8.52. Astra Space has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $22.47.

About Astra Space

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

