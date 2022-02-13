$0.28 EPS Expected for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.29. Valley National Bancorp also reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on VLY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,528,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,515,000 after acquiring an additional 327,891 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,705,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,947,000 after acquiring an additional 68,067 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 25,856 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 63.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLY opened at $14.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

