$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to announce $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The Hackett Group reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Hackett Group.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HCKT. Craig Hallum upped their target price on The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research upped their price target on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in The Hackett Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in The Hackett Group by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.83. 81,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,349. The Hackett Group has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $23.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.91.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

