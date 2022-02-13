$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to announce $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The Hackett Group reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Hackett Group.
Several brokerages have recently commented on HCKT. Craig Hallum upped their target price on The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research upped their price target on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ HCKT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.83. 81,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,349. The Hackett Group has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $23.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.91.
The Hackett Group Company Profile
The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Hackett Group (HCKT)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hackett Group (HCKT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.