-$0.30 EPS Expected for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will post ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Helmerich & Payne posted earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

HP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.01.

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $173,559.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,982,000 after acquiring an additional 18,080 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after acquiring an additional 25,855 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 136,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 55,127 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 71,332 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 214.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 57,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

HP traded up $1.37 on Tuesday, hitting $34.01. 1,507,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,912. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average of $28.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.03. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $36.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.84%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

