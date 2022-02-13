-$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) to report ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pyxis Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($5.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.71) to ($5.00). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($1.72). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pyxis Oncology.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($7.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($6.81).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pyxis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PYXS traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.54. The stock had a trading volume of 38,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,493. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.45. Pyxis Oncology has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

In related news, Director Thomas Civik purchased 15,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $200,018.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Darren S. Cline purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $1,990,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

