$0.35 EPS Expected for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Schlumberger reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.42.

NYSE SLB traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.62. 15,524,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,580,105. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.65. Schlumberger has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 2.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.88%.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,634 shares of company stock valued at $1,719,229. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 119,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 132,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 56,380 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,408,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $699,052,000 after buying an additional 714,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

