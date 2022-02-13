$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kaman’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.44. Kaman posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaman will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kaman.

Get Kaman alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kaman by 3.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Kaman by 483.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Kaman by 463.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Kaman by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Kaman by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KAMN traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.96. The stock had a trading volume of 133,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,034. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.29. Kaman has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $58.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.40 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Kaman’s payout ratio is presently 727.34%.

About Kaman

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaman (KAMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.