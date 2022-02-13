-$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PolyPid’s earnings. PolyPid reported earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolyPid will report full-year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($2.07). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.36) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PolyPid.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.19). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PYPD shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of PolyPid in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PolyPid from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PolyPid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPD traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.15. 40,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,037. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.43. PolyPid has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $15.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in PolyPid during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of PolyPid in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PolyPid in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PolyPid by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PolyPid during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

