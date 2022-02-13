-$0.56 EPS Expected for Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) to report earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the lowest is ($0.60). Bellerophon Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.84) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.94). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.90). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.14.

BLPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 242.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 90,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 29,878 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLPH opened at $2.18 on Friday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $9.19. The company has a market cap of $20.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.42.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

