$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.62. FS KKR Capital reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FS KKR Capital.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

In related news, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 1,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 6,950 shares of company stock worth $148,250 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.95. 1,557,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,700. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.95. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.45.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

