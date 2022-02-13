-$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) This Quarter

Analysts expect ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) to announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.52). ALX Oncology posted earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.82). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ALX Oncology.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Shares of ALXO stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.00. 452,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,295. ALX Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.50 million, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 3.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.52.

In other news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 14,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $547,284.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jason Lettmann sold 325,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $8,902,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 534,288 shares of company stock worth $15,434,892. 58.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 3.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 24.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 16.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ALX Oncology (ALXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.