$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to announce sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $989.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. International Game Technology reported sales of $885.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year sales of $4.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for International Game Technology.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

IGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

Shares of International Game Technology stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,752,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,741. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 2.11. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $32.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in International Game Technology by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $2,005,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in International Game Technology by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 904,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,139,000 after acquiring an additional 177,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in International Game Technology by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,883,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,187 shares in the last quarter. 43.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Game Technology (IGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.