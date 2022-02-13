$1.14 EPS Expected for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) will announce earnings per share of $1.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lumentum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $1.10. Lumentum posted earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LITE. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.81.

Shares of LITE traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.31. The stock had a trading volume of 896,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $108.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.03.

In related news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $476,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $97,240.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,143 shares of company stock worth $669,822 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Lumentum by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 1,196.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

