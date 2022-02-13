$1.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will report sales of $1.40 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Silgan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.46 billion and the lowest is $1.30 billion. Silgan posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year sales of $6.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLGN. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

In other news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $3,083,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,548,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,431 shares of company stock valued at $6,667,403. 24.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the first quarter worth $190,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 19.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the second quarter worth $200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,574,000 after acquiring an additional 554,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,973,000 after acquiring an additional 47,611 shares during the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $42.46 on Friday. Silgan has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average is $41.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

