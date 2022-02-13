$1.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will report earnings of $1.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.58. IDEX posted earnings per share of $1.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year earnings of $7.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $8.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow IDEX.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.09.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded down $4.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.84. The stock had a trading volume of 712,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,622. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.57 and its 200-day moving average is $222.73. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX has a 52 week low of $188.15 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the third quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the third quarter worth $37,000. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEX (IEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.