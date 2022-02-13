$1.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will report earnings of $1.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.58. IDEX posted earnings per share of $1.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year earnings of $7.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $8.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow IDEX.
IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS.
Shares of NYSE IEX traded down $4.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.84. The stock had a trading volume of 712,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,622. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.57 and its 200-day moving average is $222.73. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX has a 52 week low of $188.15 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the third quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the third quarter worth $37,000. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About IDEX
IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IDEX (IEX)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEX (IEX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.