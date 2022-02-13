$1.90 Billion in Sales Expected for GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) to announce $1.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for GlobalFoundries’ earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that GlobalFoundries will report full-year sales of $7.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $7.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.50 billion to $8.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GlobalFoundries.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GFS shares. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlobalFoundries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

NASDAQ:GFS opened at $53.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.48. GlobalFoundries has a fifty-two week low of $43.59 and a fifty-two week high of $73.25.

GlobalFoundries Company Profile

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

