$10.60 Million in Sales Expected for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) will post sales of $10.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.76 million to $12.83 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics reported sales of $20.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $82.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $100.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $104.59 million, with estimates ranging from $45.82 million to $156.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

YMAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 64,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $447,360.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $72,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 551,626 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,834 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 322.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 60.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.25. The company had a trading volume of 12,286,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,431. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $50.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average is $22.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.