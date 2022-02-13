1,283 Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 30.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 20.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 292,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,545,000 after buying an additional 49,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $196.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.21 and its 200-day moving average is $193.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.40. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.13 and a 52 week high of $228.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 93.11%.

In other news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.07.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

