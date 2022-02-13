1,379,310 Shares in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Acquired by Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,379,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,303,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned about 0.07% of Vincerx Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vincerx Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vincerx Pharma by 390.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Vincerx Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Vincerx Pharma by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Vincerx Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:VINC opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.18. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75.
In other Vincerx Pharma news, Director Laura I. Bushnell bought 2,402 shares of Vincerx Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $25,172.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ahmed Md Hamdy bought 6,450 shares of Vincerx Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $64,629.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,269 shares of company stock valued at $125,024 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.00% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vincerx Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vincerx Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.
About Vincerx Pharma
Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.
