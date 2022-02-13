$142.30 Million in Sales Expected for Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA) will report sales of $142.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $142.60 million and the lowest is $142.00 million. Brooks Automation posted sales of $286.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full-year sales of $588.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $587.70 million to $589.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $690.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.66). Brooks Automation had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $136.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.53 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Brooks Automation from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:AZTA traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.59. 366,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,217. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.91. Brooks Automation has a twelve month low of $70.17 and a twelve month high of $124.79. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.77 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Brooks Automation

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences solutions. The firm also provides a �cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the �pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally.

