18,313 Shares in Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) Bought by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.11% of Northeast Community Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NECB. Minerva Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. M3F Inc. acquired a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,342,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $922,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN acquired a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS NECB opened at $12.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.94. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. On average, equities analysts predict that Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Northeast Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit and term loans. Its business banking services include remote deposit, online banking and bill payment, online financial management tools, ACH services, business checking, sweep accounts, overdraft protection and wealth management services.

