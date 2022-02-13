$199.72 Million in Sales Expected for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to announce $199.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $211.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $188.10 million. Hecla Mining posted sales of $188.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full year sales of $831.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $810.50 million to $849.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $917.15 million, with estimates ranging from $813.20 million to $999.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hecla Mining.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 49.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 16,303 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 300,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,153,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HL traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $5.42. 8,831,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,399,010. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.62.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations, and San Sebastian.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hecla Mining (HL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.