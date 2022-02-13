$2.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will post earnings of $2.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.64. Johnson & Johnson also posted earnings per share of $2.59 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year earnings of $10.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.41 to $10.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.71 to $11.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Johnson & Johnson.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $167.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.47. The company has a market capitalization of $441.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $151.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.