$2.82 Million in Sales Expected for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) to report $2.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.34 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $3.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $13.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.20 million to $16.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $21.23 million, with estimates ranging from $9.80 million to $32.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 126.38% and a negative net margin of 458.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Dawson James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ ADMP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,740. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMP. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 261.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 31,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

