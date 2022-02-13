23,074 Shares in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.06% of CalAmp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in CalAmp by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,239,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,231,000 after buying an additional 693,157 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in CalAmp by 594.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 610,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after buying an additional 522,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in CalAmp by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,126,000 after buying an additional 221,729 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in CalAmp by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 48,373 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in CalAmp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $526,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder purchased 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.38 per share, for a total transaction of $72,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $226,830. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAMP opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.04. CalAmp Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 2.39.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.16). CalAmp had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $68.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

CAMP has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, lowered their price target on shares of CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

