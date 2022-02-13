23,640 Shares in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 4.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 21,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 1.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 286.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 8.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 324.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 16,512 shares in the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $38.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.34 and a 52-week high of $67.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

