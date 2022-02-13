24,322 Shares in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,322 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,730,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,661,000 after acquiring an additional 99,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,219,000 after purchasing an additional 58,259 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the second quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 6.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $38,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $106,460. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PGTI stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $28.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average is $21.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 1.45.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $300.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.04 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PGTI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

