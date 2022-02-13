2,481 Shares in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,058,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,400,000 after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $747,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 2,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Shares of AIT opened at $94.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.32. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.61 and a 12-month high of $109.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.38. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $867.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.96%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $1,094,627.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $984,248.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.