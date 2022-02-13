$25.24 Million in Sales Expected for Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) will report $25.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Matterport’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.87 million to $25.65 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Matterport will report full year sales of $109.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $108.95 million to $109.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $156.85 million, with estimates ranging from $133.80 million to $174.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Matterport.

A number of research firms have commented on MTTR. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Matterport from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matterport currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $7.87. 13,383,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,785,968. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average is $18.67. Matterport has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTTR. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,005,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

About Matterport

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

