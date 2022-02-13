2,588 Shares in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Acquired by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Okta by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,901 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 334.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298,332 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,338,000 after purchasing an additional 808,325 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Okta by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,420,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,284,000 after purchasing an additional 126,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Okta by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,826,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,581,000 after acquiring an additional 29,609 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OKTA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.63.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $212,955.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total value of $3,412,907.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,782,011. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OKTA stock opened at $191.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of -40.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.49 and a 200-day moving average of $232.85. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.86 and a 12-month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

