2,664 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 63.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,631 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,902,000 after purchasing an additional 908,945 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,256,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,057,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Paychex by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,004,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,291,000 after buying an additional 589,558 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.21.

Shares of PAYX opened at $118.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.67 and a fifty-two week high of $138.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.04 and its 200 day moving average is $119.99.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.79%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

