27,598 Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Acquired by Akaris Global Partners LP

Akaris Global Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 27,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,191,000. Canadian National Railway accounts for 3.2% of Akaris Global Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth $50,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $121.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $136.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.34 and its 200 day moving average is $121.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.579 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

CNI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. CIBC lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.47.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

