2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 97,336 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,706,094 shares.The stock last traded at $9.43 and had previously closed at $9.38.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWOU. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 2U from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on 2U from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.34.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in 2U by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 40,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in 2U by 3.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 2U by 0.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in 2U by 8.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in 2U by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

