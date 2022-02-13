350,000 Shares in Bannix Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNIXU) Purchased by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Bannix Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNIXU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Bannix Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $659,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Bannix Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $674,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Bannix Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $864,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bannix Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bannix Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,118,000.

BNIXU opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.50. Bannix Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

