4,241 Shares in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 163.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 107.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the third quarter worth $202,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the third quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the third quarter worth $381,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:USO opened at $65.74 on Friday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $66.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.34 and its 200-day moving average is $53.79.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

