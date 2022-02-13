$431.88 Million in Sales Expected for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) will post $431.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $426.40 million to $435.30 million. Cable One reported sales of $336.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cable One.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CABO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,157.83.

In related news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total value of $130,583.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.00, for a total transaction of $289,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 304 shares of company stock worth $550,646 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Cable One by 40.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cable One by 12.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Cable One by 0.9% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Cable One by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cable One by 1.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Cable One stock traded down $12.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,538.95. 26,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.59. Cable One has a 12 month low of $1,448.14 and a 12 month high of $2,136.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,638.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,800.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.47%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

