$47.11 Million in Sales Expected for ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) to post sales of $47.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ForgeRock’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.50 million and the lowest is $46.90 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ForgeRock will report full year sales of $176.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $176.00 million to $176.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $211.02 million, with estimates ranging from $203.95 million to $214.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ForgeRock.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.37 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ForgeRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of NYSE:FORG traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.40. The stock had a trading volume of 279,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,483. ForgeRock has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $233,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 64,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $1,617,142.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,185.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 980.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ForgeRock (FORG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.