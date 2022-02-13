$5.89 Billion in Sales Expected for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) will report $5.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.02 billion and the lowest is $5.74 billion. EOG Resources reported sales of $2.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 98.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full year sales of $18.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.45 billion to $19.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $21.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.02 billion to $23.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EOG Resources.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EOG. Truist Financial raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

EOG Resources stock opened at $116.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.92. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $116.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

EOG Resources declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,032,000. Boston Partners increased its position in EOG Resources by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $398,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,109 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,355,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in EOG Resources by 3,637.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $200,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,030 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,356,713 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $269,443,000 after buying an additional 2,023,221 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

