$51.07 Million in Sales Expected for Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) will announce $51.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $51.50 million. Tattooed Chef reported sales of $39.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full year sales of $213.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $212.67 million to $213.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $282.99 million, with estimates ranging from $275.00 million to $296.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Tattooed Chef had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $58.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ TTCF opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tattooed Chef has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.50 million, a P/E ratio of -41.24 and a beta of 0.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 1,381.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 166.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Tattooed Chef by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. 16.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

